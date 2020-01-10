Photos: SAC bowling at Laurinburg Lanes

January 10, 2020 Laurinburg Exchange Sports 0
Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Jamari Wall sends his bowling ball down the lane.
Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland bowler Katie Smith steps up for an attempt during the SAC meet on Thursday.
Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Members of Scotland High’s girls bowling team huddle up after a match on Thursday.
Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Drew Hamilton takes his turn during the Sandhills Athletic Conference bowling meet at Laurinburg Lanes on Thursday.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland’s Jamari Wall sends his bowling ball down the lane.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland bowler Katie Smith steps up for an attempt during the SAC meet on Thursday.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange

Members of Scotland High’s girls bowling team huddle up after a match on Thursday.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland’s Drew Hamilton takes his turn during the Sandhills Athletic Conference bowling meet at Laurinburg Lanes on Thursday.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland High bowler Claire Carter gets ready for an attempt during a duel against Lumberton at a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet hosted by Laurinburg Lanes on Thursday. More photos from Thursday’s meet can be found on page 4B.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Jamari Wall sends his bowling ball down the lane.
https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Bowling-spread-01.jpgBrandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Jamari Wall sends his bowling ball down the lane.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland bowler Katie Smith steps up for an attempt during the SAC meet on Thursday.
https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Bowling-spread-02.jpgBrandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland bowler Katie Smith steps up for an attempt during the SAC meet on Thursday.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Members of Scotland High’s girls bowling team huddle up after a match on Thursday.
https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Bowling-spread-03.jpgBrandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Members of Scotland High’s girls bowling team huddle up after a match on Thursday.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Drew Hamilton takes his turn during the Sandhills Athletic Conference bowling meet at Laurinburg Lanes on Thursday.
https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Bowling-spread-04.jpgBrandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Drew Hamilton takes his turn during the Sandhills Athletic Conference bowling meet at Laurinburg Lanes on Thursday.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High bowler Claire Carter gets ready for an attempt during a duel against Lumberton at a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet hosted by Laurinburg Lanes on Thursday. More photos from Thursday’s meet can be found on page 4B.
https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Claire-Carter-bowling-01010101.jpgBrandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland High bowler Claire Carter gets ready for an attempt during a duel against Lumberton at a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet hosted by Laurinburg Lanes on Thursday. More photos from Thursday’s meet can be found on page 4B.

Related Articles