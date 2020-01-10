My prediction for the BIG game

W. Curt Vincent Editor W. Curt Vincent Editor

Monday should be highlighted in yellow and outlined in red on your calendar. Both at home and at work. It’s a big day. B-I-G.

It is, of course, the day when LSU and Clemson will battle for the college football national championship. Fanville will be busting at the seams, as it should. The world will have been waiting 16 DAYS for this Super Bowl of college football.

But not only are the calendars at The Laurinburg Exchange not highlighted in yellow and outlined in red for Monday, there is little to no talk among the staff about this epic matchup.

C’mon, man!

It’s the fifth true national championship that pits the two best teams in the country against each other. Sure, you can make a justifiable claim that the four-team playoff should be eight teams or even 16 teams. After all, Div. II and Div. III can do it.

But I digress.

Perhaps this season, more than any other, we have the two very best teams in the title game. No question. Alabama? Pffffffffffffft! Ohio State? Hardly. Oklahoma? Laughable. Georgia? Well, at the risk of upsetting Zeus fans, I will only say the ‘Dawgs are a year away.

I honestly believe that, had there been a 16-team playoff, we’d still have LSU and Clemson.

But my point here is that nobody around the office seems to care much.

Instead, staff writer Katelin Gandee is more concerned with the antics of her cat Willow and breaking her record of reading 60 books in a year; staff writer JJ Melton has enough to worry about getting settled into her new position; advertising rep Amy Johnson is thinking about the next time she will use her Chick-fil-A gift card; advertising rep LeighAnn Baer’s football vocabulary seems to center on the fact she doesn’t like the Georgia Bulldogs (blasphemy!) even though she once lived in Monroe, Georgia; and customer service rep Sharon Taylor appears far too busy cleaning up the front-office glitches.

Only Sports Editor Brandon Tester seems willing to talk about the B-I-G game — but I’m fairly certain it’s because he is already thinking about his headline after the game. He doesn’t need to worry about that … I will provide him with one at the end of this.

So let’s talk about the game.

We know it will be a biggie, but why?

Because Clemson is on something like a 257-game winning streak (OK … 29) and quarterback Tyler Lawrence has never lost a game in his entire life. Clemson has handled everyone (except North Carolina … go figure) pretty easily; it has a stiff defense; it has receivers who can play in the NFL right now; and Lawrence is a dual threat, air and ground. Plus, Dabo Sweeney is one of the very best coaches in the country and is top-notch in making halftime adjustments.

LSU, on the other hand, has been hammering everyone in sight this season. Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow or Burreaux — whatever — is a magician throwing the ball and sadly will probably go to the Cincinnati Kittycats (oops … Bengals) and waste his talents.

Again, I digress.

LSU was easily the class of the SEC, dispatching the likes of Georgia and Alabama before embarrassing Oklahoma in the playoffs. Also with a tough defense, one that has blanket-like corners to cover good wide receivers, LSU has no weaknesses on either side of the ball.

So, what, you may be asking, do I think will happen Monday night when these two star-studded teams face off? That’s easy — and here is Brandon’s headline: Tigers win national title.

You’re welcome.

