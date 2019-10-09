DURHAM — For 15 years, Wayne Bryant served Scotland County as sheriff and, on Tuesday, he passed away at Duke Medical Center after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Bryant served as Scotland County sheriff from 1986 to 2001 and, under his leadership, worked with hundreds of people in the community. He also loved Scotland High football, scheduling chemo appointments around games. In 2017 he was given a football signed by the team for his dedication and love for the Fighting Scots.

Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams began his law enforcement career under Bryant in 1993, working as a jailer and deputy.

“He was always approachable and cordial to me,” Williams said. “He really believed in family and officers putting family first as well as the you get what you give approach to life … my heart goes out to his wife, kids and family.”

Current County Commissioner Whit Gibson also worked with Bryant during his time as clerk of courts for Scotland County. Gibson said that while they worked together, he also considered him to be a friend, as well.

“He was an excellent law enforcement officer and a wonderful leader,” Gibson said. “He worked so hard to do what was right for the county — and he cared so much about what was best for the county that he was often troubled when people misunderstood what he was trying to do.”

Besides those he worked with, he made an impact on those who were growing up in the community as well. County Manager Kevin Patterson never had the opportunity to work with Bryant, but knew him well from his time growing up in the community.

“I know his time as sheriff was important to who he was and how he served the community,” Patterson said. “He never backed down from a difficult decision and helped the community move forward.”

Funeral arrangements for Sheriff Wayne Bryant are unknown at this time.

