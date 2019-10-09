Scots Recap: Cross country, golf and volleyball results

FAYETTEVILLE — Scotland High’s boys and girls cross country teams logged second-place finishes at a four-team Sandhills Athletic Conference meet hosted by Jack Britt on Tuesday.

In the girls 5K race, Scotland’s Madison Williams finished in second place behind Pinecrest’s Brittney Sparrow. Williams clocked a time of 21:46.51. Teammate Tabitha Williams (22:22.97) finished in fourth place. Richmond’s Ariel Brown finished between the two Lady Scots.

Scotland’s Bethany Matthews, Carson Buie and Mikayla Tucker took 12th, 13th and 14th place, respectively. Matthews crossed the finish line with a time of 24:02.03. Buie was about three seconds behind Matthews, and Tucker was three seconds behind Buie.

Also finishing in the top 20 for the Lady Scots was Qiara Worth (19th, 25:12.17).

Pinecrest (27 points) won the girls race. Scotland (45) was the runner-up, followed by Richmond (66) and Jack Britt (104).

Scotland’s Jackson Sellers and Cooper Sutherland logged top-10 finishes in the boys race. Sellers (18:30.04) finished in seventh place, and Sutherland (18:41.65) finished in ninth place. Aaron Aycock (19:09.38) edged out Pinecrest’s Caleb Nocton for 14th place by less than a second. Keldon Clark (20:20.85) and Jennings Dean (20:23.85) finished in 26th and 27th place, respectively.

With 61 team points, Scotland finished three points ahead of third-place Jack Britt. Pinecrest (17 points) won the race. Richmond (109) finished in fourth place.

Golf team honors seniors

Scotland’s girls golf team honored its five seniors — Abigail Gibson, Ashlyn Soles, Claire Carter, Emily Hendrix and Samantha Hendrix — after hosting a nine-hole Sandhills Athletic Conference match on Wednesday.

Here’s how the Lady Scots scored on Wednesday: Sara Madison Leggett, 54; Abigail Gibson, 55; Samantha Hendrix, 59; Claire Carter; 60; Ashlyn Soles, 60; Emily Hendrix, 65.

The seniors will be featured in Friday’s edition of the Laurinburg Exchange.

Volleyball team beats Seventy-First

Scotland’s volleyball team defeated conference foe Seventy-First 3-0 (25-22, 25-8, 25-19) on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (14-6, 10-1 SAC) will visit Pinecrest on Thursday night.