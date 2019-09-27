Congressman Dan Bishop Named to Homeland Security Committee and Small Business Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) announced today that he will serve on the Committee on Homeland Security and the Committee on Small Business for the 116th Congress.

“North Carolina has one of the fastest growing economies in the United States and I’m eager to get to work on the Small Business Committee pushing policies that cut red tape and help NC-09’s job creators flourish. Top priorities on the Homeland Security Committee will be securing our border and ensuring the prompt and effective distribution of disaster relief and capacities to respond to future natural disasters.”

Representative Bishop’s appointment to the Committee on Small Business follows his work advocating for small businesses in the North Carolina General Assembly. Most recently, he passed bipartisan association health plans for small businesses and the self-employed. He slashed regulations and reduced taxes on small businesses every year he served in the legislature.

Congressman Bishop joins his friend and fellow North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker on the Homeland Security Committee.