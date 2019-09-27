Galberth embraces his role as power running back

Galberth Galberth Scotland’s Kyshaun Galberth (front) takes a handoff during a home game earlier this season. Galberth transferred to Scotland from Hoke prior to this season. Scotland’s Kyshaun Galberth (front) takes a handoff during a home game earlier this season. Galberth transferred to Scotland from Hoke prior to this season.

LAURINBURG — Everyone in Scotland’s running back corps has a unique role.

“We’ve all got a talent,” senior running back Kyshaun Galberth said. “I’m the power back. R.J. (Nicholson) is the speed back. And then you’ve got Savion (Leak), he’s the shifty one. Jhamari (Smith), he’s shifty too. It all comes together.”

Galberth embraces his role. It’s one that requires the 5-foot-10, 220-pound athlete to run through contact and move the chains forward in whatever way possible.

He’s been doing that for a long time.

“When I was little, I was taught to just run and don’t let anybody get in your way,” Galberth said.

Galberth, who transferred to Scotland from fellow Sandhills Athletic Conference competitor Hoke prior to this season, has been showcasing his ability to run through defenders. But he also can do plenty of damage in the open field. He broke away for a 46-yard touchdown run in Scotland’s Week Four game at D.H. Conley. Two weeks earlier, Galberth logged a 55-yard run in a win against Hoggard.

A lot of that success has to do with Scotland’s experienced offensive line opening up gaps to run through, Galberth said. But being a part of a deep group of running back helps as well. Scotland is able to constantly swap fresh bodies into the backfield, and that helps them wear down defenses.

The group recently lost one of its main contributors, Darrius Dockery, to an ACL injury. That’s led to more carries for Smith, who was originally on the roster as a running back – defensive back hybrid.

Galberth remains an integral part of the group along with Leak — a standout two-way player — and Nicholson.

Part of the reason Galberth decided to transfer to Scotland was his marketability — as a senior, he wanted to put himself on the radars of college coaches. And if he does get a chance to play at the next level, Galberth already has an idea of what he wants to do off of the football field.

“I plan to have a high (high school) GPA and go to college to play football,” Galberth said. “I’ll major in engineering.”

Galberth will continue bullying his way through defenses until someone gives him a chance at the next level.

Senior is trying to earn college offers

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester Sports editor

