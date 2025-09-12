LAURINBURG — As conference play approaches, the Fighting Scots soccer team picked up another decisive victory on Thursday night, defeating the Westover Wolverines 6-1 on the road to extend their winning streak to five.

“With only two more non-conference games, we decided to do some experimenting,” head coach Jeremy White said. “Running different formations and putting players in different positions.”

The Scots jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead, despite the Wolverines’ defensive focus to stop freshman Nathan Ward, who drew double and even triple coverage. Ward would eventually break through for a goal and added six shots on target.

Scotland’s passing attack came alive in the second half, leading to multiple scores. Senior Josh Smith led the team with two goals, while sophomore Dakota Locklear and seniors Gabe Diaz and Ryan Locklear found the net.

“We just need to find a way to utilize that all game long,” White said. “We still need to work on getting passes off quicker and more efficiently, working on the pace and ability to move the defensive line forward and back more quickly.”

Now 6-2 on the season, the Scots now turn their attention to Douglas Byrd on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m.