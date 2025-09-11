LAURINBURG — Imagine saying the Scotland High varsity soccer team would have a winning record halfway through the season and be considered one of the county’s biggest turnarounds. Half of Scotland County wouldn’t buy it.

After all, it’s tough to fill the stands when the outcome feels predictable. The program’s reputation over the past decade hasn’t been flattering. For the last decade, the Scots have a 32-136-10 record.

However, when hardships fade, success follows. Just ask Scotland soccer. Midway through this season, the Fighting Scots soccer team has a 5-2 record and is showing a new sense of identity.

It all began during the off-season, when newly acquired head coach Jeremy White made it clear that losing would no longer be acceptable. Alongside assistant coach Jordan Stone, the two coaches have preached discipline and hard work. White, Stone and their young team have learned to grow together and respect one another.

In his first season coaching boys soccer, White won his second game and has since led the Scots to four victories in a row, their longest streak since 2017 and just the second time since 2011 they’ve held a 5-2 record. At practice, the Scots carry themselves with a new energy and confidence, strengthened by winning.

As the Scots’ destiny continues, their future rests on a mix of young talent, freshman Nathan Ward and sophomores Dakota Locklear and Braden Smith, paired with senior leadership Trey Kennedy, Chris White, Ryan Locklear and Gabriel Diaz. One thing is for certain: the Scots are no longer a team to overlook.