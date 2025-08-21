Fighting Scots players prepare to receive a serve during their home match against Seventy-First, aiming to extend their winning streak.

Junior Brooklyn Whitley launches a serve during the Fighting Scots’ matchup against Seventy-First. Whitley’s strong performance helped drive the team’s push to extend their winning streak.

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots volleyball team earned its second straight victory Wednesday night, sweeping Seventy-First 3-0 at home. The Scots improve to a 3-1 overall record and now look to extend their winning streak with four non-conference games up next.

“In the third set we made corrections,” head coach Andrew Romaine said. “They made a run in the third set, and we were playing sloppily and we didn’t capitalize on their mistakes. After I called a timeout, I told the girls, ‘We have to continue to play the game we want to play.’”

The Lady Scots won both the first and second sets in grand fashion, taking the first 25-13 and the second set 25-19. The third set proved to be the most challenging, but the Scots pulled together to run off seven scores, edging out a win 25-23.

Though this win carried plenty of positives, the glaring concern for the Scots was their tendency to play down to the competition. Limiting these mistakes will be crucial to the Scots’ season in order to contend with the top teams.

“We can’t start playing sloppily, because we are not good enough to beat teams when we play down to competition,” Romaine said. “This was the first six-foot team we played, and we’re going to play a lot more teams like this in our conference. So we’re going to have to adjust because we don’t have the blockers to get the touches to slow it down.”

“Smarter, more skilled volleyball teams can defeat the athletic, non-skilled teams. That’s something we got away from in the third set.”

With the improvement to a 3-1 record, the Lady Scots will travel to Richmond; the match-up is set for Aug. 26 at 6:15 p.m.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.