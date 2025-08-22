LAURINBURG — Scotland Health has added Rebecca A. Miller, MSN, RN, FNP-C, to its Laurinburg Urology practice.

Miller has more than 25 years of nursing experience in emergency, infusion, medical-surgical and home care settings. She has worked at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Womack Army Medical Center, Scotland Memorial Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Hospital.

She earned a Master of Science in Nursing from South University in Savannah, Georgia, and holds certifications in Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.

Her background includes service as assistant head nurse in a federal medical-surgical unit, coordinating infusion therapies and training staff on electronic medical records systems.

“Rebecca Miller brings a remarkable depth of experience and compassion to our team,” said Leslie Herndon, director of specialty services. “Her dedication to patient care and her extensive clinical background make her an invaluable addition to Scotland Health. We’re excited to welcome her and look forward to the positive impact she’ll have on our community.”

Miller, a native of McColl, South Carolina, enjoys watching sports, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

She joins the Laurinburg Urology team at 700 Progress Place, working alongside Dr. Theodore Stamatakos, Stacy Fowler, FNP-BC, and Dr. Robert J. Chamberlain Jr.

Appointments with Miller may be scheduled by calling 910-276-1702.