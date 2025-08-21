PEMBROKE — The Museum of the Southeast American Indian is inviting the public to immerse themselves in the vibrant creativity of American Indian artists at the fourth annual 9|9 Native South Art Show, on display from Sept. 9, 2025, through Feb. 27, 2026.

This juried exhibition showcases a range of work, from striking paintings, intricate beadwork, powerful sculptures and other forms of artistic expression created by Native artists across North Carolina and the southeast. Many of these pieces will be available for purchase.

The celebration begins with an opening reception on Sept. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., during which visitors can meet the artists, enjoy refreshments and watch this year’s winners be announced.

“This show has grown tremendously over the past three years,” said Nancy Chavis, museum director and curator. “Artists from across the South offer a unique cultural lens on history, identity and art. We are now entering an era of tradition for this event, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you again this year.”

Located in the historic Old Main building on the campus of UNC Pembroke, the Museum of the Southeast American Indian offers visitors a deeper understanding of Native heritage and identity through art that tells stories, preserves traditions, and inspires new perspectives.

For more information, call the museum at 910-521-6282.