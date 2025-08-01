LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program is wrapping up, but not without a final splash of excitement.

On Wednesday, the library welcomed Mad Science of the Triad for two interactive shows that captivated both kids and adults. The engaging performances explored the fascinating science behind how we see colors, blending education with hands-on fun.

Now, just one event remains to officially bring the Summer Reading Program to a close — the library’s first-ever Messtival, set for Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re really excited to host our first-ever Messtival to wrap up this year’s Summer Reading Program,” said Library Program Coordinator Katelin Gandee. “We’re thrilled to welcome back Foam N Fun, who was such a big hit during Community Day, to fill our parking lot with mountains of bubble foam. We’ll also have tie-dye stations, different painting stations, and a collaborative painting project — we’ll be decorating a large sheet that I plan to use during next year’s programs!”

Gandee also noted the event may be impacted by weather conditions. “We are keeping a close eye on the forecast, as it’s currently calling for scattered thunderstorms. We’re hopeful the weather will hold off, but we encourage everyone to check our Facebook page for updates in case of cancellation.”

In addition to the Messtival, next week also marks the final opportunity to collect prizes for those who participated in the Summer Reading Challenge. Prize pickup will continue through Thursday, August 8, for anyone who needs a little extra time to claim their rewards.