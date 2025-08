LAURINBURG —Scotland High School continues to shape the future of Scotland County.

On Aug. 16, Scotland High School will be hosting a back-to-school basketball camp for ages 5-13 hosted by head coach Jarvis Cobb and the Scotland boys basketball program.

The camp is set to take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Scotland High School gymnasium; registration is $60.

To sign up, click the link-Scotland High School basketball from.