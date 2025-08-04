LAURINBURG — All defenses begin in the trenches; while the secondary and linebackers are important, every great defense makes its impact at the line of scrimmage. For the Fighting Scots football team, the defensive line will be crucial to their turnaround in the 2025 season.

Throughout summer workouts, I’ve pointed out various aspects of the Scots defense, including secondary players Ja’kari Monley, Marlin Moore and Shylan Harrell, as well as linebackers Jesse Clifton and Kymani Atiles. However, what about the defensive line?

To begin the season, a lot of responsibility will fall on the defensive line. Dylan Tilson, who led the team in sacks, graduated. Last year, the Scots allowed more than 3,000 rushing yards on the ground; opponents averaged 252.5 rushing yards per game.

Defensive Line coach Rodney Quick expressed what he has noticed through camp.

“Right now, we are focusing on stopping the run,” Quick said. “The inside guys we have are not much seen as pass rushers; we have a rotation we are working on, and several of the guys played last year. But we don’t have anybody this year who played a lot last year.”

“We’re starting from the basics, teaching the fundamentals. We have more athletes on the outside, and once we get into our nickel package, we have way more speed on the field.”

Last year, the Scots recorded 27 sacks, an improvement from their 2023 total. However, will the inexperience of the defensive line affect the Scots’ season? Defensive coordinator Chris Metzger doesn’t think so.

“The defensive line has so much depth and competition,” Metzger said. “Daily, we preach competition, and we are a new staff coming in, and our scheme is a bend-but-don’t-break mentality. If the defensive line can eat up the opposing team’s offensive line on downs and distances, we are going to be great.”

“As a unit, it’s all about doing your job. Though our mentality is bend, don’t break, we want to make teams earn it. We have elite guys on this defense.”

The Scots will host a preseason jamboree on Aug. 8 at Pate Stadium. Junior varsity action begins at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6 p.m.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.