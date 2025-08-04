PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has welcomed three distinguished leaders to its Board of Trustees: Sheila Cummings and Colonel (Ret.) Carlos E. Berdecia, appointed by the UNC Board of Governors, and Dr. Anna O. Clark, appointed by North Carolina Senate President Phil Berger. Together, they bring a wealth of experience in healthcare, military service and the aerospace engineering sector to support the university’s continued growth and mission.

A ceremonial swearing-in was held during a July 30 trustee meeting. Each has been appointed to serve a four-year term. The new trustees are succeeding Michelle Ingram, Randall Jones and Brig. Gen. Allen Jamerson, whose terms recently concluded. Allison Walters, reappointed by House of Representatives Speaker Destin Hall, along with Kenneth Robinette and Karen Sampson, reappointed by the UNC Board of Governors, will each return for their final four-year term. John Squier, Student Government Association president, also joins the board as an ex officio member for the 2025-26 academic year.

“Over the past 10 years as chancellor, I’ve had the privilege of working with remarkable board members whose dedication has greatly advanced our university. I am confident these new members will carry on that tradition of excellence,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings.

“Their collective expertise in business, engineering, military service, healthcare and student leadership reflects the strength and diversity of BraveNation. Each brings a unique perspective and an unwavering commitment to service that will help shape the future of our university at this pivotal time in its history. I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to advance UNCP’s mission and impact,” Dr. Cummings said.

For Sheila Cummings, founder and CEO of Cummings Aerospace and Pembroke, N.C. native, the appointment is humbling and deeply meaningful.

“This is a great compliment to my career and how it has evolved over the years,” she shared. “To be part of the university this way, after beginning my engineering journey here, is incredibly rewarding. I’ve always had a passion for education and UNC Pembroke.”

Sheila Cummings brings more than two decades of experience in the defense industry and a long-standing commitment to STEM education and community outreach. Her company, Cummings Aerospace, has partnered with UNCP for several years, hosting STEM summer camps and offering internship opportunities that have led to lasting career paths for participating students. She believes her background in defense and advanced technologies — including cybersecurity and additive manufacturing — aligns strongly with UNCP’s mission and its growing academic programs in science and mathematics, particularly through its recently launched Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity.

As a new trustee, Sheila Cummings is eager to support student success, especially for those from rural or underserved communities. “I understand firsthand the challenges of adapting to college life,” she said. “That’s why student success is near and dear to my heart.”

Col. Berdecia, a proud alumnus of UNCP, describes his new role as a blessing and a responsibility he takes seriously.

“UNCP has a special place in my heart,” Berdecia said. “Everything I’ve achieved traces back to the foundation I built here, from the faculty and campus community to the baseball team and student organizations I was part of. Returning in this capacity is deeply meaningful.”

As a first-generation college graduate who balanced academics with ROTC, athletics and campus leadership, Berdecia credits UNCP for instilling the discipline, time management and leadership skills that shaped his 24-year military career. Now, he brings that same sense of servant leadership, accountability and strategic vision to his new role as trustee.

“I want to be an advocate for the student. If we focus on the students — their success, their needs — everything else will follow,” Berdecia said. “My goal is to work collaboratively with my fellow trustees and university leaders to help UNCP grow stronger, remain accessible and continue uplifting the communities it serves.”

For Berdecia, who now flies commercially for United Airlines, the trustee role is more than a title — it’s a commitment to giving back to the BraveNation that helped mold him. “Being part of UNCP’s progress is not just an honor, it’s a full-circle moment in my life.”

Dr. Clark, a pharmacist with over two decades of experience in the medical field, expressed deep appreciation and humility upon her appointment to the board.

“This appointment is humbling and invigorating,” Clark said. “Having put three children through college, I’ve seen firsthand how higher education is evolving. I’m excited to contribute and learn, especially as someone serving on a higher education board for the first time.”

Her initial goal is to observe, listen and better understand the structure of the UNC System before setting defined objectives. She emphasized the importance of a thoughtful approach, grounded in awareness of university operations and student needs.

With a background in the arts and sciences, having studied music before pursuing pharmacy, Dr. Clark, a classically trained opera singer, deeply appreciates the value of interdisciplinary education. While acknowledging the growth of UNCP’s STEM and medical programs, she also emphasized the importance of maintaining strong support for the arts.

“We must find a way to integrate the arts with STEM fields to ensure students graduate with technical skills and creative expression,” she said. “There’s beauty in education, which often comes from the arts.”

Clark is also passionate about improving students’ financial literacy and preparing them for life beyond graduation. She advocates for programs that educate first-year students about real-world expenses and career planning.

“Helping students understand the financial realities of adulthood early on will empower them to make informed decisions,” Clark said.

Squier, an applied physics major and active member of the U.S. Army Reserve, considers the appointment ‘an honor.’

“What sets the UNC System apart from other public university systems is our model of shared governance. That’s something I deeply value, and I don’t take this appointment lightly. I’m truly honored and excited to represent the student body at this level,” said Squier, who is expected to graduate in May 2026.

That shared commitment to student success, combined with the varied expertise of its newest trustees, reflects the forward momentum taking shape at UNC Pembroke.

“With the strategic guidance of a diversely talented Board of Trustees, UNC Pembroke is positioning itself for the future,” Dr. Cummings said. “New programs in high-demand fields, dedicated and talented faculty and staff, and new academic and athletic facilities are driving growth at North Carolina’s third-oldest public university to meet the educational needs of its students with excellence and vision.”