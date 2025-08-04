LAURINBURG — The Scotland Memorial Foundation is gearing up for its 32nd annual Putting on the Ritz: Gala of Giving.

The event will be held Nov. 1, and this year’s theme, “Havana Nights,” marks a vibrant shift from last year’s “Winter Wonderland.”

While popular Ritz elements like the wine pull, live auction and raffle will return, a few exciting changes are planned — particularly for the silent auction.

“So, this year, there are mainly some logistics changes that came about because of guest feedback,” said Misty McMillan, executive director of the Scotland Memorial Foundation. “In order to make more room for tables within the main tent, we are moving the auction into the Dulin Center. Because of this change, we might invite the public to come view items the day before the Ritz, so they can see what they’re bidding on online. We plan to livestream the Ritz into the Dulin Center so that guests browsing items don’t feel disconnected from the main event.”

These changes are part of a broader effort to refresh the Ritz experience while staying true to its mission.

“I think the Ritz is an event that you can’t let get stale,” McMillan said. “Our committee also takes this sentiment to heart. This year is the first year that we’ll be making some significant changes—from the entertainment, to the layout, to elevating our sponsors. It’s exciting to see it all come together, knowing it’s for such a good cause—our patients. But I’ll admit, it’s equally exciting and exhausting.”

With the new layout, McMillan said she is optimistic about turnout and hopes to accommodate 500 guests. While individual ticket sales won’t open until closer to October, sponsorship opportunities are already available.

“These are full tables that range from eight to 12 guests,” she said. “Then our Top Hat Sponsor has 24 guests. Individual ticket sales will open closer to October, and this year, folks can purchase up to six tickets in our open seating area.”

Sponsorship packets were mailed out to past guests last week, but McMillan said anyone can contact the foundation or visit its website or Facebook page for information and links to tickets and sponsorships.

“This year, we have a new $10,000 sponsorship level, where 10 guests can enjoy casual seating with elegant yet comfortable couches and chairs,” she said. “We’ll only have one of these opportunities available.”

As always, Putting on the Ritz is more than a party—it’s a fundraiser. While this year’s “Fund the Need” focus has not yet been announced, McMillan said the goal remains the same: meeting critical needs for local patients.

“In our area, we have recently seen funding cut from programs that support patients,” she said. “With that in mind, fundraising through our foundation will be more important than ever. We want the needs of our patients met. Regardless of their circumstances, everyone deserves access to quality care.”

“The Ritz is our largest fundraiser of the year, and all the proceeds go to support our patients’ needs. These needs might be transportation, medications, medical supplies, screenings and more.”

Over its 32 years, the gala’s impact has been significant.

“We don’t have full records from all the years, but over the last 12 years, the Ritz has raised over $2.45 million, and Fund the Need has raised over $770,000,” McMillan said. “The very first Ritz back in 1994 raised $21,000.”

“The impact is real. Imagine if the Ritz didn’t exist. Then the new mom with blood pressure issues and no transportation wouldn’t have been helped through our paramedic program. The diabetic patient needing medication might not have received it, possibly worsening their condition and risking the loss of limb — or life. We say we’re helping patients, but it’s more than that. It can be the difference between life and death because someone gave. I’m proud to be a part of such a generous community.”

The annual Ritz Raffle will also return, and no gala ticket is required to participate.

“The Ritz Raffle is always a great part of this event,” McMillan said. “We expect tickets to be available at the beginning of September.”

Partners Scotland Motors, Quality Equipment, Nic’s Pik Kwik, and Pooles Automotive and Buildings will return to support the raffle. The grand prize options will include $20,000 cash. Tickets are $20 each, and only 5,000 will be sold.

“The odds of winning are very good,” McMillan said.

Volunteers are also needed and welcome. Help is needed before and after the event with setup, decorating and general support.

Silent auction donations are still being accepted and can be dropped off at the foundation office in the administration building on Hospital Drive. To coordinate a donation or ask questions, contact the foundation directly.

For more information, call 910-291-7551 or visit www.scotlandmemorialfoundation.org.