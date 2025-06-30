LAURINBURG — Slow starts, overcoming adversity, it’s the Hooligan way. Once again, the Highland Hooligans lose another game after digging their way out of a quite deep hole, suffering yet another heartbreaking loss this time at the hands of the Oak Island Loggerheads, 8–7.

Hooligans players and coaches have emphasized the importance of getting off to a quick start, learning how to finish games, and avoiding self-inflicted issues. However, in this match, they faced all three challenges head-on.

In their last meeting with the Loggerheads at Legion Park on June 17, the Hooligans got off to an early start, leading 2-0 in the first two innings, but unraveled as the game progressed, losing the match 5-2. This rematch, however, saw roles reversed. The Loggerheads took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning before the Hooligans even reached a base. By the bottom of the third, Loggerheads increased their lead to 6-0.

“We didn’t start off hot; our pitchers have to be better,” assistant coach Nathen Steen said. “We had a lot of batters getting walks because they were getting hit by our pitches.”

True to form, Faith found its way back to the Hooligans; Caleb Cottle reached first base after hitting to center field at the bottom of the fourth inning. A home run by Logan Wallace sparked a fire for the Hooligans, thrilling the Legion Park crowd and putting the Hooligans on the board 2-6.

Tanner Smith then drilled one to left field, getting to second base. Brady Hendrix followed with a walk to first base, putting two runners on for the Hooligans. Taylor Jeter hit a three-run homer, making the score 5-6 and bringing the Hooligans to within just one.

“We never hang our heads down; we always find a way to chip closer and keep fighting to the last pitch,” Taylor Jeter said.

“The fourth inning changed everything for us,” Logan Wallace stated. “We hit a three-home-run and that sparked us.”

From then on the game became a defensive dogfight, as neither team would score another run after the Loggerheads scored at the top of the fifth inning, making the score 5-7 until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Going into the bottom of the ninth, it was all or nothing for the Hooligans; this was their last shot at giving themselves a chance in this ballgame. In true Hooligans fashion, they demonstrated resilience under pressure.

Nate Simon stepped up to bat with Tanner Smith on second base. Simon hit a ball to first base that popped over the Loggerheads’ first baseman’s head. As a result, Simon reached second base, and Smith ran from second base to home plate, bringing the score to 6-7.

After that miraculous play, the Loggerheads quickly forced two outs. With the game in the balance, Cody Thomas would step up to bat. Simon, showing guts and instincts, stole third base as Thomas battled to a full count. Then the unexpected happened again: Thomas was hit by the pitcher from the Loggerheads, earning a walk to first base and keeping the inning alive.

Kielan Lamarr would get his chance at bat; the Loggerheads pitcher would once again force another error, throwing a wild pitch that soared past their catcher’s head. Simon, with no hesitation, ran home, tying the game 7-7 and igniting the crowd at Legion Park.

The game would then be sent into extra innings. Loggerheads received possession first and scored, taking the lead 8-7 at the top of the 10th. The Hooligans would eventually strike out the Loggerheads, getting their chance at bat. But the same magic that happened in the bottom of the ninth did not come forth in the extra innings. As the Loggerheads rallied together and struck out the Hooligans, sealing the win.

Though it’s only their first season being established, it has to be frustrating for the Highland Hooligans. This team has the talent to be a good ball club, but small issues and self-inflicted mistakes continue to plague this team over and over. With a month left until the end of the season, when will it ever click?

“We have all the talent in the world; we had many opportunities to score more runs, and we didn’t accomplish that. As a team, we have to learn to succeed in the little moments and rally together, and everything will click,” Wallace stated.

Going into the next game, we’re implementing the need to get ahead when it comes to pitching and hitting,” Steen stated. “We only scored in one other inning. If we can score two or three in other innings instead of scoring all our runs in one inning. We don’t have to worry about extra innings. At the end of the day, it’s consistency.”

The Hooligans will be right back at Legion Park on July 1 as they take on the Sandhills Bogeys at 7 p.m.

