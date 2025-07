LAURINBURG — The North Carolina U.S.S.S.A. (United States Specialty Sports Association) Fast-pitch Softball organization announced their all-new diamond classic softball tournament. The flyer was posted by the Scotland County Parks and Recreation via their Facebook account.

The tournament will be held at the James L. Morgan Recreation Complex in Laurinburg, NC, on July 19. For further information, contact Hailey Pait at (910)753-5777 or visit www.ncusssa.org.