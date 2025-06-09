Editor’s note: Criminal charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle filed against Zainqkasha Quant’a Jones were dismissed on Jan. 28, 2021.

LAURINBURG – A fight at a local restaurant ended in the arrest of a mother and daughter in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.

Zainqkasha Quant’a Jones, 21, and her mother Quashika Shagara Jones, 38, were arrested after police said the women fired shots into the vehicle of two other women on Asheville Street.

Police were called to the Main Table Restaurant at 1229 S. Main at 10 a.m. concerning a fight, according Lt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department.

“The victim in the incident, Teresa Crosland, 28, of Salem Street swore out warrants for damage to personal property and simple assault against Quashika Jones,” Young said.

Around 4 p.m. that afternoon Crosland and a second victim Tori Javis of East Bundy Street in Wagram were traveling along Asheville Street when they noticed they were being followed by a grey Ford Fusion.

“She recognized the girls as she passed the vehicle, and it got behind her and started following her,” Young said. “She stopped at a stop sign, and the grey Ford drove by and displayed a gun out of the passenger window as they passed. No shots were fired then.”

The car being driven by Quashika Jones traveled in the direction of West Boulevard, and Crosland stopped her car and waited for the other car to leave the area.

As Crosland drove through the stop sign, the Ford Fusion doubled back and began firing at Crosland’s 2014 Nissan, police said.

The gun jammed on the first attempt and Quashika Jones is believed to have cleared the chamber or switched the safety and handed it back to her daughter to complete the second attempt, according to police

“The victim saw her hand the gun over to her daughter, and when the gun didn’t fire the first time Quashika took the gun back and then gave it back to her daughter and that’s when she began firing,” Young said.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Jones were stopped and arrested on Grant Street.

Zainqkasha Jones of McLean Street, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, two counts of assault by pointing gun, felony conspiracy, discharging firearm in city limits, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia and given a $106,500 secured bond.

Zainqkasha Jones was arrested in April in connection with vandalism and traffic offenses.

Quashika Shagara Jones Wilkes Street was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, two counts of assault by pointing gun, felony conspiracy, discharging firearm in city limits, communicating threats, injury to personal property, and simple assault and given a $110,000 secured bond.

Quashika Jones’ record shows misdemeanor offenses of wanton injury to personal property and two counts of passing worthless checks.

The pair are being held at the Scotland County Detention Center.

