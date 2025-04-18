LAAURINBURG — After suffering through addiction, Amber Bullard found herself with a warrant out for her arrest.

“I turned myself in … I did 15 months,” Bullard said.

During this stint, Bullard was contacted by the Scotland County Reentry Program.

“Reentry actually contacted me while I was inside. I got in contact again when I got out,” Bullard said.

Bullard said Reentry helped her get back on her feet, providing her with toiletries and assisting her with job applications and resumes. Bullard said those who worked for the program were also confidants, offering encouraging words concerning her children.

Bullard’s second chance and many others were recognized this week as the Scotland County Reentry Program celebrated Second Chance Day with an event geared towards helping those formerly incarcerated, better their future. Second Chance Day, held in a parking lot on Cronly Street in Laurinburg, brought together vendors that offered resources to justice-involved individuals or information to businesses who wish to partner with the Local Reentry Council.

Bullard spoke during the event and encouraged those who are seeking a second chance to be honest about the issues they face.

“Don’t hold nothing back because this reentry, they are regular people like us, so they understand,” Bullard said. “Don’t hold nothing back. We all make mistakes. We just gotta learn from them,” Bullard said.

Second Chance Day was held in the midst of Second Chance Month. The month aims to highlight the cumulative efforts of reentry professionals, advocates, and volunteers while helping to reduce stigmas and provide formerly incarcerated and justice-involved individuals with increased opportunities and a greater chance of a successful reentry to their communities.

During the event, which was held on Wednesday, Linda Ross, chair of the Scotland County Reentry Program Executive Committee, said a prayer before Scotland County Department of Social Services Director Kimberly McRae read a Proclamation, signed by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tim Ivey, declaring April Second Chance Month.

Typical services offered by reentry include assistance with housing, employment, transportation, substance abuse, obtaining personal documentation and other basic needs, said Social Worker Samira McLaurin.

During the year 2024, the Scotland County Local Reentry Council served 87 participants, with 53 exiting the program successfully, according to McLaurin. Of those assisted, 28 received assistance with housing, 68 received assistance with food, 85 received assistance with employment, 86 were provided toiletries, and 15 were linked to mental health and substance abuse services.

Just this year, out of 11 individuals assisted, nine were able to gain employment, McLaurin said.

“Reentry is vital to coordinate resources in the community for formerly incarcerated citizens that will successfully transition them back into their home communities,” McLaurin said.

North Carolina has 23 Local Reentry Councils that serve justice-involved individuals within 38 counties. Scotland County is among those counties. Originally, the Scotland County Reentry Program was administered under Robeson County as part of a tri-county effort, meaning Robeson County held the money. But towards the end of 2019, the Scotland County program received a grant through the Department of Public Safety to be able to stand on its own. In 2020, the program opened its office and is now overseen by the Scotland County Department of Social Services.