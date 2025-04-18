LAURINBURG —The Scotland football team released their schedule for the 2025 season on Thursday night. The team will open their season at home on Friday, Aug. 22 against Dillon and wrap up the regular season at home on Oct. 31 against Cape Fear. They have 10 total regular season games on the schedule (five home and five away).

As a reminder, the conference realignment for the state of North Carolina will go into effect during the next school year. The team’s full 2025 schedule can be found below with conference opponents listed in bold:

-Friday, Aug. 22 vs. Dillon

-Friday, Aug. 29 @ Richmond

-Friday, Sept. 5 @ Ashley

-Friday, Sept. 12 vs. Overhills

-Friday, Sept. 19 @ Pinecrest

-Friday, Oct. 3 @ Gray’s Creek

-Friday, Oct. 10 vs. Terry Sanford

-Friday, Oct. 17 @ Purnell Swett

-Friday, Oct. 24 vs. Lumberton

-Friday, Oct. 31 vs. Cape Fear

Scotland went 7-6 during the 2024 season and advanced to the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs for the second consecutive season. In addition to their playoff victory over Union Pines, they picked up a playoff victory against Terry Sanford before falling to top seeded Havelock.