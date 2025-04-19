LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights baseball team dropped both games of a home doubleheader against Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday afternoon, losing the first game 18-8 and the second contest 16-0. St. Andrews falls to 23-18 (10-15 in conference games) on the season with the two losses while the Bulldogs improve to 35-10 (20-6 against conference opponents) with the two wins (six in a row overall).

In the first game, St. Andrews got one run in the bottom of the first inning, one in the third, four in the seventh and two in the eighth. Tennessee Wesleyan scored one in the top of the third, five in the fifth, one in the seventh, nine in the eighth and two in the ninth. The Bulldogs had 16 hits to 14 for the Knights, who committed one error while Tennessee Wesleyan committed none.

Josh Zambito led the Knights in RBIs with three while going 2-5 from the batters box. Caden Santucci and Aiden Wilson both had two hits, a run scored and two RBIs. Noah Sorrells and Ryan Cleary each had one strikeout on the mound.

In the second contest, the Bulldogs got six runs in the top of the second inning, four in the third, one in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh. Tennessee Wesleyan outhit St. Andrews 18-6 while both teams committed three errors.

Cesar Morillo led St. Andrews in hits as he went 2-3 from the plate. Santucci, Wilson, Zambito and Michael Royston had one hit apiece. Jonathan Foster pitched four innings in relief and had five strikeouts.

The Knights will look to salvage the series finale when the teams meet at Clark Field on Saturday afternoon with the game scheduled to start at noon. It will be senior day for St. Andrews and their last home game of the 2025 season.