LAURINBURG — Weapons and drugs were seized and three arrests were made following a search at a Laurinburg residence on Saturday.

Ali McEachin, 42, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sell cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for drug sale, habitual felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell heroin, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, felony trafficking of heroin, felony trafficking of methamphetamine, and contributing to the deliquency of a juvenile. McEachin was jailed under no bond.

Mark Davis, 31, of Old Lumberton Road, was arrested on an Order for Arrest for failing to appear in Scotland County court on charges of felony breaking or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. Davis was jailed under a $15,000 secure bond.

Also, a 17-year-old juvenile was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, and possession with intent to sell heroin. The juvenile was placed in the custody of the juvenile detention facility in Cumberland County.

According to the Laurinburg Police Department, the LPD’s Narcotic Division executed a search warrant on the residence on the 17000 block on Old Lumberton Road following an investigation of illegal narcotic sales from the residence. A total of 28 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of heroin, and 238 grams of methamphetamine were seized. Two firearms were also located; one which was reported stolen and the other which had an altered serial number.