OPEN LETTER

Dear Scotland County Community,

Our community is hurting. Too many of our young people have been impacted by violence, and too many families are suffering unimaginable losses. Just this past weekend, we lost one of our own—one of our Scotland High School students — to a senseless act of violence. Another young person, a 2023 graduate of SEarCH, was also involved in the same tragedy. These are not just names in the news; these are our students, our children, our future.

Sadly, this is not the first act of violence this year, nor is it the first student death due to violence, just this school year alone. We cannot stand by and let this continue. The time for action is now. Scotland County Schools, in collaboration with law enforcement and many community organizations, is coming together to address the violence affecting our young people. We need you to join us for the ‘Stop the Violence’ Community Forum on Thursday, April 3, at 6:00 p.m. in the Media Center at Scotland High School. This event is not just a meeting — it is a call to action.

We must work together to create real change. Schools alone cannot solve this crisis. Law enforcement alone cannot solve this crisis. Change will only come when we, as a community, come together to provide guidance, support, and solutions for our youth. This forum will provide an opportunity for us to listen, learn, and develop a plan to ensure a safer future for our children.

Your presence matters. Your voice matters. Our young people need to see that their community cares enough to take action. I urge you — parents, guardians, community leaders, business owners, faith leaders, and concerned citizens — to be part of the solution.

Please make it a priority to attend and be a force for positive change in Scotland County. The future of our youth depends on what we do today.

Sincerely,

Dr. Adell Baldwin, Superintendent

Scotland County School