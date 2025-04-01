PEMBROKE — Robeson Community College (RCC) graduates now have an even more straightforward path to earning a four-year degree at UNC Pembroke, thanks to the new BraveNation Advantage program.

This guaranteed admission transfer initiative provides RCC students with a seamless transition to UNCP upon completing their associate degree, making it easier than ever to continue their education.

UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and RCC Vice President Dr. Johnny Smith joined institutional leaders this week to celebrate the agreement during a ceremony at RCC.

Chancellor Cummings emphasized the long-standing partnership between UNCP and RCC, highlighting its impact on students and the local community.

“This new pathway is a testament to our commitment to expanding educational opportunities for students,” Cummings said.

UNCP has already established transfer agreements with RCC in several fields, including accounting, business, criminal justice, education, interdisciplinary studies and nursing.

“For southeastern North Carolina to grow economically, we must fully leverage our educational institutions to improve students’ lives, strengthen communities and move our state forward,” Cummings added.

The Guaranteed Admission Program aims to simplify the transfer process for RCC students by offering:

— early admission to UNCP;

— academic advising to ensure a smooth transition;

— access to UNCP resources for additional support; and

— co-curricular engagement opportunities to enrich student experiences

RCC students who complete 30 credit hours with a minimum 2.0 GPA will be encouraged to apply and receive conditional early admission to UNCP.

Dr. Kelly Brennan, UNCP’s vice chancellor for Enrollment Management, highlighted the success of RCC students at UNCP.

“We are thrilled to launch BraveNation Advantage. This initiative makes it easier to explain to students the kind of support they’ll receive at RCC and UNCP,” Brennan said.

Dr. Johnny Smith, RCC’s vice president of Instruction and Student Support Services, echoed Brennan’s excitement.

“At RCC, we meet students where they are and take them as far as they can go. This partnership with UNCP amplifies that mission and gives students a clear path to completing their four-year degree.”

UNCP has also signed similar agreements with Sandhills Community College and Wake Technical Community College, further strengthening transfer pathways for students across North Carolina.