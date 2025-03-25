LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Memorial Library will come alive with science and hands-on learning as part of the North Carolina Science Festival.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5, the library will be packed full of free activities for all ages as part of the “Elements in Action” program. The event will feature a performance by Mad Science of the Triad at 11 a.m. as well as presentations by first responders throughout the day.

“We are incredibly thankful to our community partners for helping us make this event happen,” said Program Coordinator Katelin Gandee. “We’ll have representatives from the Laurinburg Fire Department, Laurinburg Police Department, and Scotland County Sheriff’s Office in attendance to interact with the community and share valuable insights. They will have drones, cars and K9s out there to discuss how science is used in their jobs.”

The event is one of over 500 programs statewide with NCSciFest, which runs through the entire month of April.

“This event is not only a fun experience for children and families but also an opportunity for people to learn about the role of science and technology in our daily lives,” Gandee said. “From fire and ice to drones and emergency response, we’re offering something for everyone to enjoy and learn from.”

For more information, contact the Scotland County Memorial Library at 910-276-0563.