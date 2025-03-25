LAURINBURG — The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg recently received a matching grant of $725 from the Pilot International Founders Fund for a project called “Brain Safe Riders.”

The Scottish Pilot Club received funds that were matched by the Pilot International to provide equestrian-certified helmets for the Ride Like a Knight Therapeutic Horsemanship Program at St. Andrews University. The Therapeutic Horsemanship Majors from St. Andrews University, along with 90 volunteers, teach 35 weekly participants ages 6-45 in the Ride Like a Knight Program.

Working with horses is said to help the brain and keep it vital throughout a lifetime. The “feel-good” chemicals are boosted while the “stress chemicals” are decreased. Interacting with horses brings the participant into contact with acceptance, kindness and nature.

“Safety is the primary mandate in Therapeutic Horsemanship,” Melissa Abbey, director of the RLAK Program, told the Scottish Pilot Club. “Whenever someone’s feet are off the ground, they must wear a helmet.”

The Ride Like a Knight Program received XXL helmets to protect the brains of participants with larger heads or complex hairstyles. None of the riders can afford their own equestrian helmet and depend on the loaners provided by Ride Like A Knight Program for their lessons.

The Scottish Pilot Club has been a member of Pilot International since 1991. Their mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world. To do this, they “come together in friendship and service, focusing on encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others.”

For more information about the Scottish Pilot Club or the Ride Like a Knight Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, contact Barbara Mack at Scottish Pilot Club at bkmack@roadrunner.com; or Melissa Abbey, Saint Andrews University Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, at abbeym@sa.edu.