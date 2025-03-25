Big Cheese Theatre, Encore Theatre and Saint Andrew’s University recently held their theatrical production of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web,” which ran from March 19-23.

LAURINBURG — In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Big Cheese Theatre, Encore Theatre and Saint Andrew’s University rolled out their theatrical production of E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.”

The play was performed at the Morris Morgan Theatre at SAU in front of a packed house with showtimes running March 19-23.

“Charlotte’s Web” is a story of friendship, love, and self-sacrifice. Wilbur the pig is born a runt and destined to be slaughtered until Fern Arable, the farmer’s daughter, intercedes on his behalf. As Wilbur grows into a nice-sized pig, Fern’s father wants to have him for Christmas dinner. In steps Charlotte the spider, who spins words about Wilbur into her web so he will be too interesting to eat. Charlotte succeeds but dies soon after laying her eggs. Wilbur keeps watch over her eggs, and some of Charlotte’s babies decide to stay with him.

Fern was played by Alana Blackburn, Ryker Robinson played Wilbur and Charlotte was played by Jolie Havener. Avery Locklear was Lurvy and Sebastian Razon was Templeton. Other cast members were Avery Ray, Ellie Van Hassel, West Locklear, Caelen Bendrot, Reagan Thornsbury, Everette Laminack, Maddox Currie, Bella Padilla, Savannah Head, Emalee Mabe, Layla Graves, Lauren Locklear, Emery Oxendine, Lili Sophia Dunn, Kailyn Driggers, Camryn Havener, Selena Silva, Tom Havener and Starr Baddeley.

Cast members ranged from first to 10th grade, except for adult Tom Havener.

According to the director, Stephanie Van Hassel, the cast began rehearsals in mid-January for two nights a week until the week prior to the play’s premiere. That week is called tech week, and they have rehearsal every night for that week.

Nine-year-old Blackburn said this was her first time acting in a play, and she loved it.

“It was so much fun,” Blackburn said. “I made lots of new friends and Miss Stephanie taught us about acting. My favorite part of the play was when Homer threw water on Lurvy because it was so funny.”

In addition to Van Hassel, the founder of Big Cheese Theatre, the crew included Technical Director Gary Gallman of Encore Theatre, Stage Manager Tom Havener, and Jenni Blackwell on props and costumes. Set design and construction was done by SAU Theatre Professor Cinny Beggs and her students.

Van Hassel said the collaboration with SAU on props and costumes worked well and she hopes to do it again.

“We enjoyed working with Gary. He was wonderful with the lighting,” she said. “Cinny Beggs and her students did a great job building the set for us. They all did a wonderful job collaborating with us.”

Gallman said he enjoyed his stint with Big Cheese and foresees more collaborations in the future.

“We definitely hope to be able to have a partnership with Saint Andrew’s in the future, as far as doing plays there, because there’s a real shortage of places to do plays around here,” Gallman said.

Upcoming opportunities with the Big Cheese Theatere include a musical theater workshop starting in May. The workshop will meet once a week for six weeks, culminating with a performance in June. The cost will be $80. There will also be a summer camp from June 30 -July 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at a cost of $100 per camper. For more information on these and other opportunities, please visit bigcheesetheatre.com.