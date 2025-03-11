LAURINBURG —An arrest has been made into the homicide of Allen Dean McKenzie at the Laurel Hill Food Mart on Sunday.

David Wendell Chavis, 60, of West Church Street in Laurinburg, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday night, before midnight, deputies responded to a possible shooting at the Laurel Hill Food Mart in Laurel Hill, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. While in route, they received another call of a subject shot on Pate Street in Laurel Hill.

When Deputies arrived on Pate Street, they found Allen Dean McKenzie lying beside his truck with a gunshot wound, according to the SCSO. McKenzie was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to is injuries.

Deputies had identified McKenzie as a possible suspect at the Laurel Hill Food Mart.

Chavis was escorted to the Scotland County Detention Center by Lt. Daigle, Sgt. Yarbrough and Sgt. Gagnon. Chavis is being held with no bond.