Dr. Ronny Bell, chair of the Division of Pharmaceutical Outcomes and Policy at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, speaks during the symposium.

PEMBROKE — For Chyna Hammonds, a graduate student in social work at UNC Pembroke, the Community Health & Wellness Symposium wasn’t just another academic event—it was a revelation.

Listening to experts discuss pressing health disparities, she discovered resources she plans to share with clients at the mental health and substance abuse treatment center where she interns.

This kind of real-world impact was precisely the goal of the symposium hosted by UNCP’s College of Health Sciences. Bringing together healthcare professionals, educators, students and community members, the event fostered critical conversations on issues ranging from Indigenous health disparities and inclusive sex education to postpartum depression and collaborative solutions for health equity.

“Our goal with this symposium was to foster open and honest conversations about critical health issues affecting our communities,” said Dr. Eva Skuka, dean of the College of Health Sciences. “We wanted to create a space where people could learn, share experiences and collaborate on innovative solutions. By bringing together diverse voices and perspectives, we hope to inspire lasting change and improve health outcomes for all.”

Over 130 people attended the day-long event which featured 20 presenters and several UNCP students representing various academic disciplines, including social work, nursing and counseling.

“I gained invaluable knowledge working with Indigenous communities as well as data collection, research methods and collaboratory research, in general,” said MSW student Jordan Dew. “It was great to hear from a range of experts from different disciplines, speaking on how to increase health outcomes for the community.”

A keynote session led by Dr. Ronny Bell, a renowned public health advocate and chair of the Division of Pharmaceutical Outcomes and Policy at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, highlighted the unique health challenges faced by American Indian communities in North Carolina. The presentation emphasized disparities in chronic disease rates, access to healthcare and cultural barriers affecting healthcare delivery.

“I applaud UNC Pembroke for taking the lead and bringing people together to talk about important issues that impact our communities and rural communities across the state,” Bell said.

“It is important for people who work in this space to hear what other folks are doing and to learn from each other, as well as to see how students can be involved in that process and see how program implementation works. I hope the university will continue to hold events like this in the future,” Bell continued.

Skuka emphasized the importance of UNCP students actively participating in the discussions and having opportunities to network with local and state experts.

“It’s important that we bring in students, so they are made aware of the challenges that exist, and the efforts being made to address the issues,” Skuka said. “We are not only here to train them but also to put them in the mindset to look at different ways of addressing the topics we are discussing today.

“We hope they will continue the effort and look for innovative solutions when they leave our classrooms.”