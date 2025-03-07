PEMBROKE — The A.D. Gallery at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke invites all graduates of its art program to showcase their artistic talents in the 2025 Art Alumni Biennial Juried Exhibition.

The entry deadline is March 22. The exhibition is open to all graduates from a UNCP art, art education or art history program. Works must be completed after graduation, preferably within the last three years. Artwork should be original. Artists can submit two- or three-dimensional works, installations or digital media (including video-based media).

There will be a $300 award for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third prize. There is no entry fee. To apply, visit here.

The exhibition will be displayed at Locklear Hall from Aug. 18 through Sept. 13. September Krueger, director of Lifelong Learning at Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington, N.C., will serve as exhibition juror. Krueger’s work connects deeply with exhibitions, collections, and the community by planning museum school classes and public programs for all ages.

A talented artist, Krueger holds an MFA in textiles from East Carolina University and was an NC community college system educator for nine years. In 2011, she trained as a fellow with the A+ Schools Program, which shaped her ideas about arts integration, collaborative learning, and multiple intelligences. In her artwork, Krueger works with surface design and printmaking.