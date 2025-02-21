DURHAM — Cypress Creek Renewables has announced the continuation of its Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders scholarship program.

After awarding $81,000 in scholarships across 21 counties in 2024, the program is being offered to high school seniors in 26 counties this year, including in Scotland County.

Cypress Creek will be awarding $2,500 one-time scholarships to up to 52 graduating high school seniors across the United States who have an interest in renewable energy or STEM-related careers.

“The Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders scholarship program has been a meaningful initiative in communities where we develop projects for two years now,” said Sarah Slusser, Chief Executive Officer of Cypress Creek. “We are excited to continue these efforts in 2025, and also to increase the amount of scholarship from previous years to make more of an impact on the next generation of scientists, engineers, environmental specialists and more.”

Two graduating seniors attending schools in Scotland County will be selected and awarded $2,500 each, paid directly to the college they enroll in for Fall 2025 and for use towards tuition, housing or book and materials. Students pursuing a four-year, two-year, or certificate program at an accredited university or college located in the United States are eligible.

More information about the Energizing Tomorrow’s Leaders scholarship program, including application and eligibility requirements, can be found by visiting ccrenew.com/scholarships. The deadline to apply is April 14, 2025.