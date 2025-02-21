McPhatter and some of his family members smile for a picture together after the signing.

LAURINBURG —Scotland senior and starting quarterback Ji’San McPhatter signed his papers to play collegiate football on Friday afternoon during a signing ceremony held at the Scotland High School media center. McPhatter previously announced his commitment to play at Division II Elizabeth City State University beginning in the fall of 2025 on his X account two weeks ago. McPhatter has been the Scots’ starting quarterback for the past two seasons after former Scotland starter Carter Revelle transferred to Eastern Randolph ahead of McPhatter’s junior season.

Patience is something McPhatter had to have while he waited for his opportunity to take over the reins of Scotland’s offense. The journey was all worth it to McPhatter, who was especially appreciative of God, his family and coaches for helping him achieve his goal of making it to the college level.

“I just want to thank God and my family,” McPhatter said. “It’s been a little journey because I wasn’t starting right away and had to wait my time but when my time got here my coaches helped me get to this point and pushed me hard in practice.”

McPhatter led the Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) with 1,715 passing yards and had 18 total touchdowns (two rushing) with just two interceptions in his first season as Scotland’s starting quarterback. He would back up his junior season success during his senior year, throwing for 1,912 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions with a completion percentage of 58.1% and a QB rating of 105.8 while also adding 13 rushing touchdowns and 289 rushing yards during the 2024 season. McPhatter was named to the SAC all-conference team during both seasons.

Head Coach Richard Bailey has seen McPhatter grow tremendously during his time with the Scots. Bailey praised his work ethic and was well aware of how hard it is to obtain a collegiate scholarship in the game of football, especially at the quarterback position.

“Ji’San has really worked hard, you like to see that when it’s rewarded,” Bailey said. “When he got his opportunity, he excelled and I’m proud of him. Quarterback in particular with the way recruiting is it’s very difficult to get a scholarship anywhere so I’m really happy that he found a home.”

The Vikings are coming off of a 3-7 campaign in 2024, which ended with a 27-21 road victory over Bluefield State University. The team’s full 2025 schedule has not been released as of this writing, though they are set to head to Hampton University on Sept. 6, meaning there is a possibility for McPhatter to face Scotland teammate Keyshaun McQueen, who signed with the Pirates.

Congratulations to McPhatter and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!