LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen presented a program to the Laurinburg Rotary Club on the dangers of lithium-ion batteries.

The fire chief noted that lithium-ion batteries are present in most homes, garages and storage buildings.

He also noted how important it is to disconnect the charger from these batteries after they are fully charged. Not doing so may cause the battery to overcharge and catch fire.

McQueen said when the batteries malfunction and catch fire, they burn at 1,800 degrees which prevents water from extingishing such a fire. A special Class D fire extinguisher or a “blanket” is required to extinguish lithium-ion battery fires.

Consumers were urged to become knowledgeable of the proper use and storage of lithium-ion batteries.