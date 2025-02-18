PEMBROKE — For more than five decades, the sound of Dr. Richard Vela’s voice has echoed through the classrooms of UNC Pembroke, guiding students through the depths of literature, theatre and film. His presence wasn’t just about lectures—it was about igniting curiosity, challenging perspectives and shaping futures.

Now, as he steps into retirement after 53 years of dedicated service, his impact lingers like the final lines of a well-loved Shakespearean play—resonant, powerful and unforgettable.

A Celebration of a Storied Career

On a recent afternoon, the campus of UNCP became a gathering place for Vela’s former students, colleagues, and university leaders, all eager to honor a man whose teachings extended far beyond textbooks. Among them was Phillip Stephens, a former student turned physician, who attributes much of his success to the lessons he learned in Vela’s classroom.

“Because of his influence, I completed an academic doctorate, alongside my career in medicine, authored books, medical textbooks and wrote a newspaper column,” Stephens shared. “For over 50 years, you have shaped lives, instilled discipline and thought and embodied what a professor should be.”

As stories like Stephens’ unfolded, a common thread emerged –– Vela was more than a professor. He was a mentor, an inspiration, and, for many, the defining force that helped shape their careers and aspirations.

The Heart of a Professor

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings took the podium to express the university’s gratitude, emphasizing that Vela’s influence could not simply be measured in years but in the generations of students whose lives he had touched.

“After 53 years of dedicated teaching, scholarship and mentorship, we are profoundly grateful for all you have given to UNCP,” said Cummings, who presented Vela with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, considered among the most prestigious award conferred by the Governor of North Carolina.

“It’s not merely about the years of service but about the lives he has touched, the minds he has inspired and the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.”

For Vela, the love of teaching was never just a job—it was a calling. A native of Del Rio, Texas, he arrived at UNC Pembroke in January 1971 at the age of 27. Initially hired to teach writing, he also worked with Pembroke Magazine and taught film, having studied under renowned actor, producer and director L.M. “Kit” Carson. His passion for the arts and education soon made him a cornerstone of the university, with students drawn not just to his expertise but to the warmth and enthusiasm he brought to every lesson.

Rebekah Lowry, now the director of Alumni Affairs at UNCP, still recalls her first encounter with Vela as a freshman in a Shakespeare class in 1996.

“I was already in love with Shakespeare, but when Dr. Vela began reciting the verses, the words seemed to lift off the page,” Lowry said. “He didn’t just teach literature — he brought it to life.”

A Lasting Impact

As he reflects on his career, Vela speaks not of accolades or achievements but of the relationships he built and the students he inspired.

“Teaching is more than just walking in and telling students what you know,” Vela, now 80, said. “We must engage them in the learning process and make it part of their lives.”

That philosophy has left an indelible mark, with generations of students carrying forward the lessons they learned from him.

Now, as he steps away from the classroom, Vela does so knowing that his legacy lives on — not just in the university halls, but in the minds and hearts of those he taught.

“It’s been a tremendous career,” he reflected. “But what I’m most grateful for are the students I’ve taught. Hearing them speak today about how I’ve impacted their lives — that’s what truly gives me fulfillment.”

And with that, Dr. Richard Vela closes this chapter of his life, leaving behind a legacy as timeless as the literature he so passionately shared.