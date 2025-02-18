SANFORD —The Scotland boys basketball team was defeated in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) tournament on Monday night by the Lee County Yellow Jackets in an 86-51 final from Lee County High School. With the Scots having split their regular season series with Lee County, this matchup served as a rubber match of sorts.

Dajuan Gibson led Scotland in scoring with 24 points. No other Scot had more than five.

Scotland did progressively increase their scoring in each quarter on Monday night. They scored six points in the first eight minutes, 12 in the second quarter, 14 in the third period and 19 in the final frame.

The two second round matchups on Tuesday night for the SAC tournament are Pinecrest at Richmond and Lee County at Southern Lee. The winners will meet in the conference championship on Friday night.