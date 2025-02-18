PEMBROKE — Experience the beauty, romance and artistry of Swan Lake as the internationally acclaimed Dance Alive National Ballet brings this timeless classic to the Givens Performing Arts Center (GPAC) at UNC Pembroke on February 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $31 to $41 for adults, with children’s tickets available for $18.

Set to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, Swan Lake tells the captivating tale of Prince Siegfried, who, while hunting, stumbles upon a flock of swans and falls deeply in love with Odette, a princess trapped under an evil sorcerer’s curse. By day, she is a swan, but she regains her human form between midnight and dawn. As Siegfried pledges his undying love, he must fight to break the spell and save his beloved before time runs out.

Performed by Dance Alive National Ballet, one of the nation’s premier ballet companies, this production showcases an international cast of award-winning dancers celebrated for their elegance, technical brilliance and emotive storytelling. With choreography by Kim Tuttle and Judy Skinner, Dance Alive National Ballet delivers a visually stunning and emotionally powerful performance, bringing Swan Lake to life in a way that is both joyous and deeply moving.

More must-see shows at GPAC:

March 21: Disenchanted – A hilarious Off-Broadway musical comedy!

March 28: The Simon & Garfunkel Story – A spectacular Broadway tribute!

April 27: Menopause The Musical 2 – A laugh-out-loud Broadway sequel!

For tickets and the full season lineup, visit uncp.edu/gpac or call 910-521-6361. Check out the Act I Diner’s pre-show dinner options for select performances!