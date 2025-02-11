Escorted by the Laurinburg Police Department, students, churches, dance teams and more parade through Laurinburg during the Annual Black History Month Parade. The parade began at Legion Park and ended at the I.E. Johnson Community Center.

Traffic was halted Saturday along Main Street in Laurinburg Saturday to make way for the procession of the Black History Month Parade, an annual event organized by the African American Heritage Committee. This year’s parade featured hometown heroes and was led by the grand marshall, the late Chief Robert Lee Malloy, celebrated posthumously. His wife Blanche Malloy and family will ride in his honor. Editor’s Note: See more photos on page 6A.

