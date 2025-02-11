LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews University Knights baseball team has had their previously scheduled home matchup on Tuesday afternoon postponed. The Knights were scheduled to host William Peace University from Clark Field with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.

Their Tuesday afternoon matchup was set to be the first game for St. Andrews in a week with their last contest being a 15-3 road loss to Spartanburg Methodist College last Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Knights currently stand at 2-2 on the season as they took 2 of 3 from Montreat at home to start the season before dropping their game against the Pioneers.

With the postponement, St. Andrews will next be in action with three away games over Thursday and Friday against conference foe Union Commonwealth. They will play one game on Thursday at 2 p.m. and then a doubleheader on Friday with start times of noon and 3 p.m.

The Knights will travel to face William Peace next Tuesday, Feb. 18. First pitch is currently scheduled for 3 p.m.

The next time St. Andrews will be at home is for a three-game series against Reinhardt that is set to be held over Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22. Those contests will be the first of seven straight home games for the team.