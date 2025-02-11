Local artist draws inspiration from family, pop culture

Keith Stephen’s art can be viewed at the Storytelling Arts Center, located on South Main Street in Laurinburg throughout the month of February.

WAGRAM — When Keith Stephens isn’t working as a behavior support specialist at Scotland County Schools, he’s creating pop culture-inspired mixed-media paintings and comic books featuring loved ones.

His artwork is the reason the Arts Council of Scotland County chose Stephens as their February Artist of the Month, meaning his paintings will be on display through the end of the month at the Storytelling Arts Center, located on South Main Street in Laurinburg.

Stephens, a Wagram resident who is originally from Hoke County, has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Studio Art from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He said his artwork draws inspiration from anime, Godzilla, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In addition to being an artist, Stephens has worked for Scotland High School since 1997.

Asked how he finds the time to do art, he said, “Well, my kids are all older now, so that makes it easier. I try to find some time every day to draw, sketch, or paint. I carry a little notebook around with me so I can write down my ideas as they come to me.”

Through his art, Stephens said he tries “… to traverse the intersection of pop culture and profound human experience.

“My work endeavors to capture the essence of freedom — both in artistic practice and the narratives I choose to explore. Each piece … encourages a deeper reflection on the themes of heroism, transformation and resilience.”

Stephens has repurposed a shed on his property to serve as his art studio, and this is where he does the majority of his work. He said, “I employ a diverse array of materials and techniques allowing for an unrestricted flow of creativity.”

Asked to elaborate, he explained, “I like to use different textures and 3-D elements in my paintings. I use things I find around the house a lot. I’ve used items like cotton balls, synthetic hair and fake flowers.”

“My main art form as a kid was drawing, but when I went to UNCP, it broadened my horizons. My professors encouraged me to paint and to incorporate different elements into my art,” Stephens said.

In addition to painting, Stephens also does sculpture and has published a comic book. He says his sculptures focus on the human figure in motion.

“I love to play around and figure out how to create the motion and then see the outcome,” the Artist of the Month said.

An example of heroism in Stephens’ works is displayed in “Significant Six,” a 66-page comic book loosely based on his family but not autobiographical. According to the blurb on the back of the book, it tells the story of a mystery man who shows up in the family’s life and causes chaos. The family must band together to overcome this stranger’s agenda, and in doing so, they learn that “family is the most significant force in our lives.”

Stephens’ family includes his wife, two daughters, twin sons, and now, a granddaughter.

“My family is my biggest inspiration,” Stephens said. “Their support keeps me going and creating art.”

Stephens said he started the comic book on a whim and created a page a week. He drew and inked the pages by hand and then uploaded them to the computer to add the dialogue. As he completed each page, he shared it on Facebook with friends and family.

“I didn’t know it would get such a good reception,” Stephens said. “People on Facebook started telling me I should publish it. That wasn’t my intention to start, but based on the commentary, I decided to do it.”

The book went live on Amazon in February 2023, and he said people have been clamoring for part 2 ever since.