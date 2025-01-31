PEMBROKE — For more than three decades, Gale Sampson has played a vital role in shaping the student experience at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

In her role as a research operations manager in the Department of Biology, she has coordinated lab supplies, ensured safety compliance and cultivated a learning environment that has helped countless students thrive.

On Tuesday, Sampson, a two-time graduate and former adjunct professor, was among 105 employees honored at UNC Pembroke’s annual Excellence in Service Awards. The ceremony recognizes the commitment and impact of faculty and staff members who have dedicated years to the university.

A Legacy of Service

Like Sampson, Amelia Elk has spent 30 years making a difference at UNCP. A familiar face in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration, Elk finds joy in guiding students through their academic journey.

“I love helping students,” Elk shared. “Encouragement can make all the difference in someone’s life, and I always try to be that support for them.”

The importance of service was echoed throughout the ceremony, particularly in the remarks of Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings.

“Our students’ success is the real legacy of UNC Pembroke,” Cummings said. “Whether you’re maintaining our beautiful campus, managing finances, supporting athletics or mentoring students, your work has a profound impact. Without you, UNCP wouldn’t be the special place it is—a place that transforms lives and uplifts our region.”

More Than Just a Job

For Janetta Cheek, who has served UNCP for 30 years, the university is more than a workplace—it’s family.

“UNCP is like one big family,” said Cheek, a special assistant to the dean of The Graduate School. “But what keeps me coming back is the students. I love seeing their transformation and watching them grow throughout their journey here.”

Dr. Richard Gay, who joined the faculty as a history professor in 2004 and now serves as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, reflected on his years at the university.

“The greatest thing about working at UNCP is the people and the students,” Gay said. “The university’s mission aligns with my values and has provided me with so many opportunities. It’s been a win-win for me.”

Recognizing Years of Commitment

Employees were honored for reaching significant milestones in their service to the university:

Five Years — KaTonya Alford, Krystin Woodell, Emilee Jacobs, Morgan Sheehan, Ronnie Strickland, Courtney Walters, Sherry Boney, Christopher Locklear, Timmy Locklear, Ro’Darius Mack, Daniel Oxendine, Deidre Powell, Mitch Bryant, Bret Locklear, Malachi Locklear, Rocky Locklear, BreAnna Branch, Christina Chow, Lamar Courmon, Grover Hunt, Rhonda Locklear, Donald Bohannon, Craiganna Ellis, Tabi Cain, Ashley Hunt, Jaelyn Wynn, Hillary Locklear, Steven Locklear, Tamala Lewis, Denna Locklear, Shakisha Davis, Matthew Greene, Sarah Hunt, Enka Oxendine, Bryan Partner, Dana Locklear and Kara Oxendine.

10 Years — Andrea Locklear, Winter Locklear, Christopher Summers, John Carter, Erica Little, Mary Beth Locklear, David McQueen, James Crouch, Allison Cummings, Sandy Jacobs, Betty Locklear, Thomas Lowery, Evelyn McNeill, LeAnn Melvin, Chrissie Oxendine, Terry Smith, Ashley Allen, Peter Ormsby, Melinda Locklear, Ray Buehne, Durell Hurst, John Brayboy, Michael Dimery, Phillip McArn, Ronnie Strickland and Kristy Emanuel.

15 Years — Mark Hunt, Amber Harris, Christopher Bowyer, William Deese, Cheryl Harris and Chad Locklear.

20 Years — Justin Winans, Nicky Bullard, Shawnda Cummings, Stephanie Hunt-Smiling, Rhonda Chavis, Joey Locklear, Richard Gay, Edwin Mensah, Kimberly Hunt, Billie Jones, James Lewis, Terry Locklear, Charles Kearney, Gary Locklear, James Rogers, Terry Scott, Channing Alred and Tawanna Locklear.

25 Years: Bryan Hunt, Kimberly Locklear, Mark Vesley, Amber Dial, David Young, Ed Wittenberg, Wendy Sweat, Liz Cummings and Frank Britt.

30 Years: Valarie Deese, Gralin Locklear, Janetta Cheek, Sharlene Oxendine, Amelia Elk and Michael Parnell.

35 Years: Gale Sampson.