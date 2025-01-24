PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s undergraduate business program has been ranked among the country’s best online degree completion programs by U.S. News & World Report. The program earned the No. 79 spot on the 2025 Best Online Programs list, released this week.

“We are thrilled by our outstanding performance in the U.S. News & World Report rankings,” said Mohamed Djerdjouri, dean of the Thomas College of Business and Economics. “This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our instructors, staff and students.”

Recent enhancements at the Thomas College of Business and Economics include curriculum updates, the introduction of new concentrations in areas like analytics, entrepreneurship, finance, international business, management and marketing and an expanded portfolio of offerings. These improvements aim to provide students with cutting-edge education and marketable skills in high demand.

“As a result of these changes, we are ensuring that our students receive a high-quality education while preparing them to excel in today’s job market,” Djerdjouri said. “We remain committed to delivering affordable education that empowers graduates to make a positive impact in the world.”

The program has experienced significant enrollment growth, driven by initiatives such as the NC Promise program, which caps in-state tuition at $500 a semester, AACSB accreditation — a distinction only 6% of business colleges worldwide achieve — and the opening of the $38 million James A. Thomas Hall. This state-of-the- art facility supports enhanced teaching and learning for face-to-face, synchronous online, and asynchronous online courses. Currently, the business program is the second most popular online degree at UNCP, accounting for 22% of total online enrollment.

UNCP’s online business programs are known for affordability, diverse learning technologies and instruction by highly qualified faculty with top academic credentials.

“UNCP’s recognition in these rankings directly reflects our faculty and staff’s commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for our students, whether that’s in the classroom or online,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “Our Thomas College of Business and Economics prepares students with the skills and knowledge to succeed in an ever-evolving business landscape, so they graduate ready to make an impact in their communities.”

Benjamin Kehrwald, director of Online Learning, highlighted the importance of the U.S. News & World Report ranking: “This recognition will attract prospective students and reinforce the program’s quality. It is a testament to the faculty’s commitment to refining practices and enhancing the student experience at UNCP.”

Kehrwald added, “The ranking underscores the consistency of high-quality teaching at UNCP, even during challenging times such as the global pandemic. It’s rewarding to see our efforts recognized by the wider community.”

