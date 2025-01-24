Pictured are members of the Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter led by President Fredrika Sinclair and Total Outreach Ministry members Essie Davis, Michelle Davis Vasquez and Ernestine McAllister.

LAURINBURG — This week, on the Global Day of Service, the Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter embodied the spirit of giving back to their community.

Under the leadership of President Fredrika Sinclair, the Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter organized a canned food drive to support the Total Women’s Outreach Food Pantry, led by the organization’s founder Essie Davis.

“Our chapter members worked tirelessly to collect and donate canned goods, demonstrating our commitment to addressing food insecurity and supporting those in need,” Sinclair said. “This initiative not only provided essential resources to our community but also fostered a sense of unity and social responsibility among our members.”

Total Women’s Outreach Food Pantry is an organization dedicated to providing vital services and support to women and families in the Scotland County area.

“As we celebrate Global Day of Service, we’re reminded that even the smallest acts of kindness can have a profound impact,” Sinclair said. “We’re committed to continuing our service initiatives and making a positive difference in our community.”

The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter also announced the successful completion of their holiday coat drive. Their mission was to collect new or gently worn coats for children and adults in need within the community for the winter.

The Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter partnered with Total Women Outreach Ministry, Inc. and donated collected coats to this organization on Dec. 30, 2024.

Total Outreach Ministry is located at 116 East Cronly Street Laurinburg. For additional information about the organization, call 910-318-6748.

The Alpha Alpha Phi Zeta Chapter serves Scotland and Richmond County.