LAURINBURG — Laurinburg native Jamesia Harrison has joined Shaw University — one of the nation’s oldest historically Black colleges and universities — as the new senior director of marketing and communications.

With more than a decade of experience in public relations, strategic planning and community engagement, Harrison brings a wealth of expertise to this pivotal role.

Throughout her career, Harrison has successfully led communications initiatives in the metro Atlanta area, boosting brand visibility, strengthening stakeholder relationships and delivering impactful results.

In her new role, Harrison will lead the university’s marketing and communications efforts, focusing on amplifying Shaw’s brand, fostering community connections and supporting our institutional goals.

“I’m honored to join Shaw University and contribute to its legacy of academic excellence and community impact,” Harrison shared. “I look forward to working with the university’s leadership and sharing the powerful stories that define Shaw.”

Harrison holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing from Walden University and a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Harrison began the role on Jan. 6, 2025.