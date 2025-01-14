PEMBROKE — George Earl Johnson, a seasoned law enforcement veteran with nearly three decades of experience, was formally sworn in as the chief of police and public safety at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke during a ceremony on Thursday. Johnson, who has served as the interim chief since February 2023, called the promotion the pinnacle of his career.

“Throughout our lives, we experience special moments that stand out—moments we treasure both personally and professionally. Today is one of those moments I will always cherish,” Johnson said during his remarks. “I am humbled and truly honored to serve the UNC Pembroke community as chief of police.”

The ceremony, which was held Thursday in conjunction with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day,

Johnson succeeds McDuffie Cummings Jr., who retired in February 2023. and now leads a 40-member department, including 24 officers. In his new role, Johnson pledged to prioritize safety and foster collaboration with law enforcement partners both on and off campus.

“I will continue to look for ways to enhance the knowledge, skills and abilities of those working in our department to make UNCP a safe environment for everyone who steps onto our campus,” Johnson said.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings lauded Johnson’s longstanding connection to the university and his dedication to its safety.

“Chief Johnson’s roots are deep in this community,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “And his commitment to this university, the safety of this campus and this community is evident.”

Before joining UNCP in 2022, Johnson served as a sheriff’s deputy, an agent with the State Bureau of Investigations and a lieutenant with the police and public safety office at Fayetteville State University. He also taught in-service and continuing education classes in law enforcement, fire, EMS and CPR at Robeson Community College. Additionally, he has served as a captain with the Big Marsh Volunteer Fire Department since 1990.

A 1995 graduate of UNCP, Johnson is currently working toward his Master of Public Administration.

Fred Sellers, vice president for Safety and Emergency Operations with the UNC System, also offered remarks at Thursday’s swearing-in.

“We believe in justice. We believe in duty. We believe in courage, honesty and high integrity. And any person who knows Chief Johnson knows that’s exactly who he is and that is what he stands for,” Sellers said.