LAURINBURG — Over $20,000 was raised last weekend for the Scotland County Humane Society during the fifth biannual Wine and Ales for Waggin’ Tails event.

The event, which sold more than 100 tickets, aimed to raise funds for the maintenance and medical care of shelter pets, ensuring they receive the care they need until they find their forever homes.

“We’ve had a really great turnout,” said Executive Director of the Scotland County Humane Society Joellen Bonilla. “It’s been great to see so many people come together to support such an important cause.”

The night was filled with excitement, from the silent and live auctions to the opportunity to sponsor an animal in need. Attendees had the chance to make a direct impact by donating $500 — the average cost to care for a dog — or $250 for the average care of a cat. These donations will help cover essential medical treatment, food, and shelter for the animals at the Humane Society, who rely on the generosity of the community for support.

“The Scotland County Humane Society is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of animals in our community, and we truly couldn’t do this without the continuous and generous support of our local community,” Bonilla said. “We are incredibly grateful for each and every person who has contributed to making this event a success. It’s been such a fulfilling experience getting to know so many people in the community and interacting with the public.”

Those looking to still contribute to the Humane Society can do so by calling 910-276-9271 or by visiting www.scotlandhumane.org.