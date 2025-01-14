In 2023, Morgan Oxendine — now 33, married with three children — enrolled in the social work program at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. With assistance from the Julian T. Pierce Memorial Scholarship, Oxendine plans to pursue a career working with children and families in the child welfare system.

PEMBROKE — Morgan Oxendine was a senior at Robeson Early College in 2009, planning to pursue a four-year degree upon graduation. She was forced to put her plans on hold when she learned she was pregnant.

Oxendine embarked on a 14-year career in healthcare and retail but never gave up her dream of earning a college degree. In 2023, Oxendine — now 33, married with three children — enrolled in the social work program at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. With assistance from the Julian T. Pierce Memorial Scholarship, Oxendine plans to pursue a career working with children and families in the child welfare system.

“I wanted to do more–make a bigger impact,” she said. “I enjoy working as a CNA (certified nursing assistant), but I feel there’s a greater need in social work. The field is so diverse. It’s not limited to one area, and I’ll have the opportunity to help the child and the entire family, which will help improve the community.”

Oxendine said she couldn’t pursue her dream without the financial assistance from the Julian Pierce Scholarship, among others.

“I’m honored to receive this scholarship. It feels good to be recognized and to know that people believe in you,” said Oxendine, who is on track to graduate in 2026.

The Julian Pierce Foundation was created to recognize, honor and celebrate the life and work of Pierce, a UNCP alumnus, lawyer and civil rights activist who fought for social justice for all people. For the past 12 years, the foundation has hosted a memorial dinner and art auction to raise funds for the scholarship. Last month, scholarship committee members presented a $28,000 contribution to UNCP. Proceeds also go to the Julian Pierce Memorial Scholarship at Robeson Community College and the North Carolina Central University School of Law, where Pierce earned his law degree. The dinner has raised $163,000 since it began in 2013.

Pierce was a 1966 graduate of what was then known as Pembroke State University. In 1978, he became the first director of Lumbee River Legal Services, known today as N.C. Legal Aid. He also helped found Robeson County Health Care Corporation.

In 1988, Pierce ran for superior court judge, a new judgeship created by the North Carolina General Assembly for Robeson County. In March of that year, just a few weeks before the election, Pierce was tragically killed in his home. He won the election posthumously by more than 2,000 votes.

Dr. Rebekah Lowry, director of Alumni Affairs at UNCP, has served on the committee since its inception.

“Education is the key to success, and scholarships like this provide opportunities to students who may not have the financial ability to attend college without,” Lowry said. “Through the work and dedication of students like Morgan, we are carrying on Julian Pierce’s legacy.”