DECEMBER FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed 10 inspections of area restaurant locations during the month of December.

Following are the results of those inspections, including the date of inspection, site and final grade. Specific violations are not listed but can be found on the Scotland County Health Department website.

Dec. 2, Nic’s Pic Kwik (Johns Road), 94

Dec. 3, Nic’s Pic Kwik (McColl Road), 90

Dec. 3, Fore’s Family Restaurant, 96

Dec. 3, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 97.5

Dec. 5, Nic’s Pic Kwik (Wagram), 95.5

Dec. 5, Greek Village, 86.5

Dec. 12, Bojangles, 96.5

Dec. 13, Captain Larry’s Seafood and Steaks, 92.5

Dec. 19, Adrian’s, 94.5

Dec. 30, Fat Rabbits, 94