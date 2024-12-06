PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) is further cementing its role as an integral community partner by hosting a series of rare, hands-on training exercises for regional first responders, including volunteer fire departments from Robeson, Cumberland and Sampson counties, as well as local and state law enforcement officials including the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). This collaboration underscores the university’s commitment to supporting local and regional emergency services while preparing its campus for future growth.

“UNCP’s commitment to supporting our region’s first responders reflects its role as a vital partner in ensuring community safety and preparedness,” said Gabriel Eszterhas, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration. “We are proud to provide opportunities for firefighters, law enforcement and our students to gain practical experience that will enhance their skills and ability to serve.”

On Dec. 21, 22, 28, 29 and Jan.4 and 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather permitting), the university will partner with Robeson Community College to host controlled burns at six vacant buildings known as Village Apartments along Prospect Road, adjacent to the Thomas College of Business and Economics on the UNCP campus. Safety measures, including advanced fire and smoke control protocols, will be implemented during the exercises. Residents and visitors are encouraged to avoid the area to ensure smooth operations.

These exercises will offer firefighters and emergency personnel a unique opportunity to practice essential skills in a realistic, controlled environment. Several UNCP students who serve as volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) will participate in this critical training, further highlighting the university’s dedication to fostering service-oriented leadership.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime training opportunity for firefighters in our region,” said Steve West, director of Fire/Rescue Training at Robeson Community College. “It provides invaluable, hands-on experience in fire suppression, rescue and incident management. We’re grateful to UNCP for creating this opportunity and the community for their cooperation in ensuring safety during the burn days.”

The controlled burns will also prepare the site for the construction of UNCP’s new $91 million health sciences building. This building will house expanding healthcare programs, including the state’s first public Doctor of Optometry program. The new facility is a major milestone in the university’s mission to enhance healthcare education and address critical workforce needs in the region and beyond.

In addition to firefighter training, officials from the Pembroke Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the UNCP Campus Police will conduct specialized law enforcement exercises at the Village site on December 17. Officers with the SBI will also conduct specialized law enforcement exercises at the same site on December 18 and 19. These exercises, which will include breaching drills, bomb squad training and hostage rescue simulations, will provide officers with vital real-world experience using tools such as flash bangs and breaching explosives.

Traffic Advisory

A turning lane at the entrance to Village Apartments on Prospect Road will be closed from December 16 through February 14, and traffic will be rerouted to nearby traffic circles. Drivers may experience minor delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Braves Drive on campus will also be closed each weekend due to the burns.

Only authorized personnel will be allowed beyond the construction fencing around the site, and campus police will manage access points to ensure safety.

For more information, visit uncp.edu/burn.