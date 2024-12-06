LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Rotary Club program of the week was presented by Lyle Shaw, chair of the Scotland County Historical Properties Commission and Leon Butler, director of the John Blue Cotton Blossom Railroad.

Shaw outlined the history of the Historical Properties Commission explaining their purpose and funding. She also explained how fortunate the community is to have the N.C. Rural Heritage Museum which contains much of the county’s history including old automobiles and memorabilia of years past. Included in the old John Blue factory is the local Native American Museum.

Butler helps lead a group of volunteers to maintain and run the half-mile 18-gauge railroad. He shared the history of the railroad and how important an asset it is to the county and added it runs annually at the John Blue Festival and can be available for birthday parties.

The Laurinburg Rotary Club founded in 1925 meets every Tuesday at lunch at the Masonic Lodge on Atkinson Street. Those interested in joining may stop by to visit a meeting.